Anime: 5 páginas para ver anime en México

Sin duda, muchos de nosotros aún recordamos con cariño la época donde el anime, en México al menos, tenia un gran auge y era promocionado por las grandes televisoras, sin embargo, al terminar la década de los noventa consumir este tipo de contenido paso a ser más complicado, con lo cual se dio el nacimiento de diferentes sitios de internet en donde se distribuía de forma no oficial las diferentes obras japonesas bajo la leyenda “de fans para fans”. Si bien hoy en día estas páginas siguen siendo bastante comunes la verdad es que ahora muchos de estos contenidos se encuentras disponibles de manera totalmente legal, con una calidad de audio e imagen a un precio accesible y sin los molestos anuncios de los sitios sin licencia, es por ello que hoy te compartimos cinco páginas para disfrutar del anime de manera totalmente legal, con una resolución FullHD y totalmente subtitulados al español.

1. Daisuki

Si bien la plataforma es poco conocida cuenta con su propia app para disfrutar el contenido desde cualquier dispositivo con iOS o Android y aunque cuenta con comerciales estos no son invasivos, si no que se reproducirán durante el episodio. Hay que aceptar que Daisuki cuenta con un catalogo bastante limitado, sin embargo es de acceso gratuito lo cual la hace bastante atractiva.

Entre títulos los títulos disponibles podemos encontrar: Eromanga Sensei, Sword Art Online, One Punch Man, Saint Seiya -soul of gold-, entre otros.

2. ClaroVideo

ClaroVideo es un sitio afiliado a Telmex y el cual es proporcionado de manera “gratuita” si cuentas con alguno de los paquetes que ofrece la compañía telefónica o bien con un costo de $69 MXN al mes. Su contenido relacionado con Japón ha ido a la baja durante los últimos meses e incluso ha colocado contenido solo en renta en donde tendrás que pagar extra para verlo, pero debido a que una gran cantidad e población en México tiene acceso a ella, esta plataforma se coloca como una gran opción para consumir diferente tipo de contenido, incluido el anime.

Entre su catalogo hay títulos como: Naruto, Death Note, Bleach, entre otros.

3. Prime Video

La mas nueva de todas las plataformas de las que recomendamos y es que hizo su arribo a México el pasado 7 de Marzo, una de las mayores ventajas es que puedes descargar el contenido para verlo offline en su aplicación, la cual esta disponible para andriod y iOS, tiene un catalogo aceptable y cuenta con contenido exclusivo, además de que los pedidos que realices con Amazon llegarán más rápido y de manera gratuita sin mínimo de compra. El costo de esta plataforma por ahora es de $500 MXN anuales por promoción, posteriormente el precio será de $899 MXN.

Entre su catalogo encontramos series como: Koutetsujou no Kabaneri, Monster Musume no iru nichijou, Gate, entre otros.

4. Netflix

La plataforma por excelencia para consumir cualquier tipo de series o películas, cuenta con su propia app para una gran cantidad de plataformas, puedes descargar el contenido para verlo de manera offline, cuenta con series exclusivas y su catalogo relacionado a Japón es uno de los más extensos que podemos encontrar. El costo de la plataforma es $ 99 MXN en su versión más básica y de $159 si quieres reproducir el contenido en cuatro dispositivos de manera simultánea.

Entre los títulos que encontramos se encuentran: Knights of sidonia, Ajin, Kill la Kill, Pokemon, Robotec, etc, etc, etc.

5. Crunchyroll

Si bien Netflix es el rey en cuanto a streming de video, Crunchyroll es el líder en cuanto a contenido nipon se refiere y es de las pocas plataformas, junto con Daisuki, totalmente dedicadas a traer anime de manera comercial a México y Latinoamérica, cuenta con el catalogo más amplio, esta disponible en una gran variedad de dispositivos que van desde celulares hasta consolas de videojuegos, transmite las series en simulcast, ed decir, están disponibles a tan solo una hora de ser estrenadas en Japón, cada temporada agregan nuevos títulos y tras su reciente alianza con Funimation ha ampliado aún más su catálogo. Ésta tiene un costo de $69 MXN mensuales o bien $599 anuales, acdemás de contar con una membresia grtuita a base de anuncios durante le reproducción.

Algunas de las series disponibles son: Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan (temporada 2), Full Metal Alchemist, Saint seiya (Doblada), Boruto, entre muchísimos más.

