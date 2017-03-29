#Anime ¡Nuevo trailer de la segunda temporada de Shingeki no Kyojin!

Marzo 29, 2017  por Marmot 
Hace un par de días se dio a conocer el trailer de la siguiente temporada de Shingeki no Kyojin, la cuál se estrenará el mes de Abril en Japón. En esta segunda temporada sigue el conflicto entre los titanes y aparece uno bastante particular y diferente, con rasgos de simio. Este titán tiene diferentes habilidades entre ellas parece ser el más inteligente que Eren y compañía han enfrentado. ¡Muchos secretos serán revelados en esta temporada!

Marmot
