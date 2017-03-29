#Anime: Se revela video promocional de Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflexión.

Marzo 29, 2017  por Luis Dayo
El pasado día lunes desde su pagina oficial, se dio a conocer el primer video promocional de la película “Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflexión” mismo en el que se cuenta la trama principal de esta cinta. El tema de fondo es “Silent Bible” interpretado por la cantante Nana Mizuki y aunado al lanzamiento de este video, también se dio a conocer que la actriz Yōko Hikasa será quien dará voz al personaje de Iris.

La historia,  será basada en un guión original y ubicada 3 meses después de la ultima película “Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The Movie 2nd A’s”:

Una pareja de investigadores y sus dos hijas, Amertie y Kirie quienes buscan una manera para evitar que su moribundo planeta Eltria perezca. Estas esperanzas comienzan a desaparecer cuando Granz, padre de Amertie y Kirie cae enfermo. Desafiando los deseos de su hermana mayor, Kirie se aventura con Iris, su amiga de la infancia hacia un mundo alterno en busca de ayuda. Tras el viaje, Kirie e Iris llegan a una tierra donde esperan encontrar el secreto para regenerar su planeta, es aquí donde conocen a Nanoha Takamachi, Fate T. Harlaown, y Hayate Yagami.

El estreno de esta película será el próximo 22 de Julio y si bien el proyecto contemplo inicialmente dos cintas, aun no se cuenta con la fecha de lanzamiento de la segunda.

El elenco principal estará cubierto por quien mas si no Yuki Tamura como Nanoha Takamachi, Nana Mizuki como Fate T. Harlaown y Kana Ueda como Hayate Yagami. En el caso de las hermanas Amitie Florian y Kirie Florian estarán interpretadas por Haruka Tomatsu y Satomi Satou respectivamente.

Vía: Anime News Network

