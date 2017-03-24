#Anime: Top 10 de las series más populares en la AnimeJapan 2017!

Marzo 24, 2017  por Luis Dayo
El día de hoy comenzó uno de los eventos de anime mas importantes en todo el mundo, la famosa “Anime Japan“, y como cada año miles de personas (Incluyendo a @Kikamx_, miembro del staff que ahora mismo ya está en JP para este evento) se darán cita en el legendario Tokyo Big Sight para adquirir antes que nadie figuras, artículos o bien enterarse de lo que le espera al mundo del anime en este 2017.

Pero, ¿Qué es lo mas esperado por los fans japoneses? ¿cuáles son los artículos y las series que mas han tomado su atención en los últimos meses?

Para saber esto, el comité organizador de la Anime Japan 2017 se dio a la tarea de encuestar a un promedio de 1500 personas, las encuestas se tomaron del pasado 7 al 12 de marzo y se contaba con dos categorías dentro de las que se podía votar por hasta 3 de los 50 títulos de anime disponibles. La primera categoría era para saber de que anime se buscan mas artículos y la segunda para conocer los 10 títulos mas populares del momento, el resultado fue el siguiente:

Top 10 de las series mas populares para la Anime Japan 2017

  1. Gintama.
  2. Sword Art Online Ordinale Scale.
  3. Ao no Exorcist Kyoto Fujouou-hen.
  4. ACCA 13 Kansatsu-ka.
  5. Code Geass – Hangyaku no Lelouch.
  6. Yuri!!! on Ice.
  7. Kizumonogatari.
  8. Osomatsu san
  9. Girls und Panzer.
  10. Kono subarashii sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

Para el Top 3 de los animes con artículos mas buscados repitieron posiciones quedando de la siguiente forma.

  1. Gintama.
  2. Sword Art Online Ordinale Scale.
  3. Ao no Exorcist Kyoto Fujouou-hen.

¿Y tu cuál esperas más?

