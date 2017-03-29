Cine ¡”Koe no Katachi” llegará a México y Latinoamérica!

“Koe no Katachi” es una de las cintas más exitosas de Japón del 2016, ocupó el #2 en la Taquilla en su estreno.

La película japonesa “Koe no Katachi” (Una voz Silenciosa) del estudio de animación Kyoto Animation, ganadora a Excelente Animación del Año por la Japan Academy, Anime del Año por el Tokyo Anime Award Festival y al Premio de la Excelencia por el Japan Media Arts Festival llegará a salas de Cine de México y latinoamerica en Mayo 2017. En México “Koe no Katachi” llegará a Cinépolis del país el 6 de Mayo.

“Koe no Katachi” es una conmovedora historia sobre la amistad y la empatía humana vista a través de Shouya, un chico con un pasado vergonzoso ya que cuando era niño intimidó a Shouko, su nueva compañera del salón la cuál sufría de sordera; sus acciones ocasionaron que Shouko fuera transferida a otro colegio. Varios años después, tras él mismo haber sufrido abuso de parte de sus compañeros, Shouya busca reencontrarse con Shouko y redimirse ¿Podrá ella perdonarlo o será demasiado tarde?

¡Próximamente les tendremos toda la información de este gran estreno para México y Latinoamérica! No se olviden de consultar http://konnichiwafestival.com/koe y Cinepolis.com para actualizaciones.

Acerca de Koe No Katachi

La más reciente cinta de la directora Naoko Yamada no es sino un peldaño más en una brillante carrera que ya ha dado varias alegrías a los fans de los trabajos de Kyoto Animation. Ha contribuido dirigiendo episodios para diversos proyectos del estudio, reconocida por su trabajo como directora en las dos temporadas de K-ON!, Tamako Market y sus respectivas secuelas fílmicas. Con “Koe no Katachi” llega su primer proyecto no asociado a una serie de televisión y el cuál fue todo un éxito en Japón al estrenarse en el #2 en la taquilla japonesa y en colocarse entre las 10 cintas más vistas del 2016.

La cinta está basada en el reconocido manga de Yoshitoki Oima el cuál recibió el premio a “Mejor Manga Nuevo” en el 2008 y fue apoyado por la Federación Japonesa de Sordos. En el 2015 fue uno de los nominados para el Premio Cultural Osamu Tezuka y recibió el galardón de “Nuevos Creadores”. En 2016 fue nominado en Estados Unidos como Mejor Material Asiático en los Premios Eisner.