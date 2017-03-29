Cine: Nuevo trailer de la película IT

Uno de los clásicos de terror que asustó a toda una generación y que seguramente es la causa de la coulrofobia (fobia o miedo irracional a los payasos y a los mimos) y marca un antes y un después del como contar una historia en la que los niños son los protagonistas en un relato de terror, hablamos de IT (Eso), película para TV de 1990 basada en la obra original IT de Stephen King.

Desde hace unos años, hay una tendencia de hacer remakes y era de esperar que además de Friday the 13th y A Nightmare on ELM Street, llegará uno de IT, la nueva adaptación, fue anunciada ya hace algunos meses y se comenzaron a revelar algunas imágenes pero nada más.

Hasta el día de hoy, ya que New Line Cinema, reveló el primer trailer de la película, y aunque las comparaciones no se han hecho esperar, sin embargo siempre es bueno darle el beneficio de la duda a este tipo de películas, ya que pueden llegar a sorprendernos.