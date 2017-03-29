#Cine: Se revela nuevo e impresionante trailer de VALERIAN

Marzo 29, 2017  por Erick Fernando 
0


Basada en las novelas gráficas –Valerian and Laureline;el visionario director y escritor Luc Beson, crea una adaptación única de esta épica saga.

Imagen relacionada

Valerian y Laureline, son unos agentes especiales del gobierno de los territorios humanos, a cargo de mantener el orden en el universo. Bajo la dirección de su Comandante, Valerian y Laureline se embarcan en una misión a la impresionante ciudad intergaláctica de Alpha, una metrópolis en constante expansión compuesta por miles de especies diferentes de todos los rincones del universo. Los diecisiete millones de habitantes de Alpha han convergido con el tiempo, uniendo sus talentos, tecnología y recursos para el mejoramiento de todos; desafortunadamente, no todo el mundo en Alpha comparte estos mismos objetivos.

Via: YouTube

Cine y TV

Erick Fernando
Metalhead de hueso colorado, Amante del anime y manga, la cultura de japón me fascina pero sobre todo la comida. Disfruto de la música desde el rock, pasando por metal, kpop, jpop hasta los mas intrigantes sonidos en 8-bits. En japón me conocen como Totoro-san
http://facebook.com/enormetroll




También te puede gustar




Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *





porno porno izle bedava bedava sex izleme videolari