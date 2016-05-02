#Musica: ¡LiSA regresa a México en Septiembre 2016!

Mayo 2, 2016  por Marmot 
¡LiSA, la cantante de anisong más popular de los últimos tiempos regresa a México por primera vez con su banda el próximo 10 de Septiembre a las 6:00 pm en El Plaza Condesa para celebrar sus 5 años de carrera y el su gira Hi FiVE la cuál lleva 16 conciertos agotados en Japón!

LiSA es hoy por hoy una de las cantantes de Japón más populares del momento, ha conquistado a miles de fans alrededor del mundo con su voz, estilo, energía y personalidad. Es reconocida por ser la voz de varios temas iconos de animes muy populares como Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online II, The Irregular at Magic High School, Angel Beats y Nisekoi entre otros. Su discografía está disponible en la plataforma iTunes y en Spotify.

¡Si disfrutaste su concierto en el 2015 en el Lunario prepárate para un espectáculo como nunca antes has visto a lado de LiSA y su banda! ¡Celebra junto a ellos su 5to Aniversario y escucha completamente en vivo sus grandes éxitos y nuevos lanzamientos entre ellos Brave Freak Out de Qualidea Code!

Boletos disponibles a partir del 16 de mayo a las 12:00 pm hora de la CDMX en las taquillas de El Plaza, www.ticketmaster.com y centros ticketmaster como Liverpool, Mixup, Office Depot, MEGA, Gandhi entre otros.

VIP LUCKY!: $1,600 MXN / AGOTADOS
– Entrada anticipada al recinto
– Zona VIP frente al escenario
– Fotografía con LiSA
– Playera y gafete conmemorativos.

Boletos: http://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/lisa-live-is-always-smile-mexico-distrito-federal-10-09-2016/event/140050A5C526A3DE?artistid=2242757&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=824

PREFERENTE: $900 MXN / AGOTADOS
– Entrada anticipada al recinto, después de VIP.
– Zona VIP frente al escenario
– Poster pre-autografiado
– Playera y gafete conmemorativos

GENERAL: $550 MXN

http://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/lisa-live-is-smile-always-mexico-distrito-federal-10-09-2016/event/140050A5B7B4916A?artistid=2242703&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=824

El Plaza Condesa – Av. Juan Escutia 4, Cuauhtémoc, Hipódromo Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, D.F.

Vía: LoveJapan

