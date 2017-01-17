#Concierto Otakon anuncia Anisong World Matsuri con JAM Project

enero 17, 2017  por Marmot 
La convención americana Otakon anunció que este año tendrá el concierto Anison World Matsuri el cuál vendrá con JAM Project. El Anison World Matsuri debutó el año pasado en Los Angeles, California en la Anime Expo con la participación de artistas de Lantis, Sony Music, Amuse, Bandai y ACJ.

JAM Project visitó por primera vez los Estados Unidos en el 2008 en la Otakon y repitió en 2012 y 2015. Es uno de los grupos de anisong más queridos alrededor del mundo dónde sus integrantes son famosos por sus canciones en animes como Saint Seiya, Dragon Ball, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Macross 7 entre muchos otros títulos. Conjuntamente han hecho temas para One Punch Man, Garo The Animation y Bakuman entre otros.

Así que ya saben, si son fanáticos de JAM Project y tienen posibilidad de viajar, aparten una visita a la Otakon en el mes de Agosto.

