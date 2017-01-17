#Curiosidades Corto fanmade de “The Last of Us”

enero 17, 2017  por Marmot 
0


lastofus_pelicula_sdcc

En lo que esperamos que esta The Last of Us regrese  las consolas con su segunda entrega o en que sea anunciada la tan esperada película que adaptará el primer juego les dejamos este corto fanmade realizado por Pocketsquare titulado “No Escape”, el cuál llamó la atención de Neil Druckman guionista y director creativo del videojuego de Naughty Dog. Hace dos años el grupo de fans ya había lanzado un corto titulado Alone.

Vía: Hipertextual

Videojuegos

Marmot
Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
http://www.retornoanime.com




También te puede gustar




Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *