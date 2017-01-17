Curiosidades Corto fanmade de “The Last of Us”

En lo que esperamos que esta The Last of Us regrese las consolas con su segunda entrega o en que sea anunciada la tan esperada película que adaptará el primer juego les dejamos este corto fanmade realizado por Pocketsquare titulado “No Escape”, el cuál llamó la atención de Neil Druckman guionista y director creativo del videojuego de Naughty Dog. Hace dos años el grupo de fans ya había lanzado un corto titulado Alone.

Vía: Hipertextual