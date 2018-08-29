#Cine | Japan Film Festival presentará Koe no Katachi en su programación
0 agosto 29, 2018 3:18 PM por Enorme
El Japan Film Festival of San Francisco anunció que proyectará varias películas animadas durante su realización, que se lleva a cabo del 28 de Septiembre al 7 de Octubre, en el NEW PEOPLE Cinema.
Las películas que están captando la atención por los fans de la animación son:
- Liz to Aoir Tori / Liz and the Blue Bird (Naoko Yamada, Kyoto Animation)
- Koe no Katachi / A Silent Voice (Naoko Yamada, Kyoto Animation)
- The Night is Short Walk On, Girl (Masaaki Yuasa, Science SARU)
- Shiki Oriori / Flavors of Youth (Jiaoshou Yi Xiaoxing, Yoshitaka Takeuchi, Haoling Li; CoMix Wave Films)
En el festival además se proyectarán las películas: Sekigahara, A Tale of Love and Honor: Life in Gion, Cinema Kabuki: The Tale of Bunshichi, Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018 – Finally, Blank 13, Magic Kimono, Before We Vanish, Ramen Heads, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter, Our House, Entertainment Nippon 2018 Perfume, One Cut of the Dead, THM: Illustration of an Icon y Dear Etranger.
Lo vimos en: ANN
¡Comenta esta nota!
CategoriasCine y TVNoticias Anime & Manga
#Anime | No Game No Life ZERO llegará al servicio HIDIVE
por Enorme - Ago 29, 2018