Japon Astroboy x KISS en la KISS EXPO TOKYO 2016

Septiembre 18, 2016  por Marmot 
Del 13 al 30 de Octubre se realizará en el Museo Laforet de Tokio una exhibición dedicada a la banda de rock americana KISS, titulada “KISS EXPO TOKYO 2016 ~ Exposition of Hell” la exhibición mostrará objetos de la banda, mercancía y colaboraciones con la cultura pop Japonesa, una de ellas es con el niño robótico Astro Boy, del cuál Gene Simmons es fan. Por otro lado Rumiko Tezuka, Directora de Tezuka Productions mencionó que ella misma es fan de la banda y que está feliz de realizar una colaboración y con que Astro Boy se una a las filas de la Armada KISS.

