Japón: El estudio DINGO cae en bancarrota

Marzo 29, 2017 
El estudio de desarrollo de videojuegos DINGO, fue catalogado como “en bancarrota” después de detener sus operaciones el pasado 21 de Marzo. El estudio contaba con un capital de 10 millones de yenes (cerca de 90,000 dólares), teniendo una deuda de 340 millones de yenes (poco más de 3 millones de dólares) a 100 deudores.

Estudio DINGO fue creado en Aogsto de 1998, y desarrolló juegos para el PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS y algunos arcades. EN ultimas fechas desarrolló algunos juegos para smartphone..

La compañia fue más conocida por el desarrollo de los juegos de la saga de Hatsune Miku: Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA 2nd y Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend todos para la consola PSP. La compañía además trabajó en el desarrollo de Photo Kano, juego que llegó a las consolas PSP y PSVita, y en el juego Ragnastrike Angels (en ambos casos, inspiraron una adaptación animada). Dingo desarrolló también los juegos para PSVita: Love Live School Idol Paradise y Persona 4: Dancing All Night.

Via: ANN

