#Japón Las películas japonesas más taquilleras del 2017
La Asociación de Productores de Películas de Japón (MPPAJ por sus siglas en inglés) dió una conferencia de prensa en Tokyo donde dieron a conocer las estadísticas de la industria de cine en ese país.
Durante 2017 se proyectaron 594 películas nacionales (japonesas) y 593 extranjeras, recaudando 2.9 % menos a lo generado en 2016, debido a que este 2017 no hubo una superproducción como Kimi no Nawa o Shin Gojira.
Cerca de 62 películas obtuvieron ganancias por más de Mil millones de yenes en el cuarto mercado cinematográfico más grande del mundo; teniendo dentro del top 10, 6 películas animadas, además de que 10 películas animadas lograron superar el mil millones de yenes.
Top 10 películas japonesas del 2017 en Japón:
1. “Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter” – anime (6.89)
2. “Doraemon the Movie 2017: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi” – anime (4.43)
3. “Gintama” – live action (3.84)
4. “Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!” – anime (3.55)
5. “Kimi no Suizou o Tabetai” – live action (3.52)
6. “Mary and The Witch’s Flower” – anime (3.29)
7. “Yo-kai Watch: Soratobu Kujira to Double no Sekai no Daibouken da Nyan!” – anime (3.26)
8. “Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale” – anime (2.52)
9. “Shinobi no Kuni” (2.51)
10. “Confession of Murder” (2.41)
Top 10 películas de Anime del 2017 en Japón:
1. “Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter” (6.89)
2. “Doraemon the Movie 2017: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi” (4.43)
3. “Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!” (3.55)
4. “Mary and The Witch’s Flower” (3.29)
5. “Yo-kai Watch: Soratobu Kujira to Double no Sekai no Daibouken da Nyan!” (3.26)
6. “Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale” (2.52)
7. “Crayon Shinchan the Movie: Invasion!! Alien Shiriri” (1.62)
8. “Fireworks” (1.59)
9. “Fate/stay night THE MOVIE [Heaven’s Feel] I. presage flower” (1.45)
10. “Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie LAST GAME” (1.06)
Top 10 películas Extranjeras del 2017 en Japón:
1. “Beauty and the Beast”” (12.4)
2. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (7.34)
3. “Despicable Me 3” (7.31)
4. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (7.31)
5. “Moana” (5.16)
6. “SING” (5.11)
7. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (4.13)
8. “La La Land” (4.42)
9. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (4.27)
10. “The Fate of the Furious” (4.05)
Todas las cifras están expresadas en mil millones de yenes.
Via: Eiren.org