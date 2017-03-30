#Japón ¡Mira como se diseña la portada de Weekly Shonen Jump!

Marzo 30, 2017  por Marmot 
0


¿Te has imaginado como se diseñan las portadas de las revistas japonesas? El canal oficial de One Piece subió un video de como es el proceso para diseñar la portada de una edición de la revista Weekly Shonen Jump, en este podemos ver paso a paso como Banana Grove Studios toma una ilustración de One Piece para realizar la portada con Ilustrator e InDesign:

Sin duda el lograr meter toda esa información es todo un logro ya que hay que recordar que la Weekly Shonen Jump tiene aproximadamente 500 hojas y 20 títulos constantes. ¡Muchísimo trabajo para el estudio! ¿Qué les pareció?

Anime & Manga Curiosidades

Marmot
Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
