Japón ¡Mira como se diseña la portada de Weekly Shonen Jump!

¿Te has imaginado como se diseñan las portadas de las revistas japonesas? El canal oficial de One Piece subió un video de como es el proceso para diseñar la portada de una edición de la revista Weekly Shonen Jump, en este podemos ver paso a paso como Banana Grove Studios toma una ilustración de One Piece para realizar la portada con Ilustrator e InDesign:

Sin duda el lograr meter toda esa información es todo un logro ya que hay que recordar que la Weekly Shonen Jump tiene aproximadamente 500 hojas y 20 títulos constantes. ¡Muchísimo trabajo para el estudio! ¿Qué les pareció?