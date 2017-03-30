#JMusic Nuevo single de Tomomi Itano “#Line!”

Marzo 30, 2017  por Marmot 
La cantante y ex-AKB48 Tomomi Itano lanzará su noveno single el 17 de Mayo, la canción llevará por título “#line!” y los fans en Japón podrán escucharla por primera vez en la estación FM Yokohama el 4 de Abril. La cantante hará varias presentaciones para promocionar el single el 8 de Abril en Lazona Kawasaki y el 9 en Morinomiya Q’s Mall Base, el 23 se presentará en Laketown Kaze en Saitama.

Vía: TokyoHive

Marmot
Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
