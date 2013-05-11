Primer trailer completo de Ghost in the Shell: Arise

Mayo 11, 2013  por Marmot 
3


El sitio oficial de Ghost in the Shell Arise empezó a transmitir el trailer completo (90 segundos) para el primer capítulo titulado “Border: 1 Ghost Pain” / “Frontera:1 Dolor Fantasmal”. El trailer nos presenta a la heroína Motoko y dos personajes nuevos, el jefe de seguridad de la unidad secreta 501 llamado “Kurutsu” y el ciborg “Raizo”.

La historia se llevará a cabo en el año 2027 un año después del fin de la cuarta guerra. La ciudad de New Port está todavía lidiando con los estragos de la guerra cuando es bombardeada. Poco después un militar implicado en contrabando de armas es asesinado…

¿Qué les pareció?

Vía: ANN. No olviden visitar el sitio oficial http://kokaku-a.com/ del proyecto.

Anime & Manga

Marmot
Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
http://www.retornoanime.com




También te puede gustar




3 Comentarios
enMay 11, 2013

Reply


La animación se ve menos dramática. Quiero verlo obvio. No entendí nada.

enMay 12, 2013

Reply


[…] Lee la nota completa en: http://www.retornoanime.com […]

enApril 5, 2017

Reply


Enehnitlging the world, one helpful article at a time.



Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *