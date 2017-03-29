#Reseña ¡Los Power Rangers regresan con el poder de la nostalgia!

Marzo 29, 2017  por Marmot 
0


Power Rangers se estrenó recientemente y el resultado es mejor de lo que esperábamos pero se queda en un buen intento, posiblemente nos pareció mejor de lo que era por el poder de la nostalgia o porque simplemente no esperábamos mucho de la película. Eso si la cinta de Lionsgate está siendo un éxito en todo el mundo ya que en su fin de semana de estreno se colocó en el segundo lugar de la taquilla americana, dónde el público menor a 18 años la calificó muy bien. Fuera del territorio americano México se encuentra a la encabeza de los países con mejor taquilla para Power Rangers.

En esta nueva entrega con un tono un poco más serio que a lo que estábamos acostumbrados nos lleva a los orígenes de los Power Ranger, un grupo especial que protege la vida del universo, tras ser derrotados y en un último ataque desesperado el grupo es destruido y el mal es vencido momentáneamente. Millones de años después el poder de los Power Ranger caerá en un grupo de adolescentes que tienen algo en común, son marginados de su escuela y/o familias. Ninguno de los chicos se conoce entre si, pero por azares del destino terminan encontrando las Monedas de Poder y siendo elegidos por ella como los nuevos Rangers quienes tendrán que aprender a controlar sus poderes para detener a un viejo villano que amenaza con destruir la vida en la tierra.

Si bien la cinta es mejor que el material original de donde se desprende, le falta mucho trabajo en el departamento de guión y acción para saltar a las ligas mayores de super héroes fílmicos. Eso si,Power Rangers está repleta de fanservice que sin lugar a dudas les encantará a los fans de la franquicia. En corto la película es una cinta entretenida, pero completamente olvidable que le faltó un poco más de cocción para convertirse en un gran hit pero que sin duda va por buen camino. Elizabeth Banks sorprende como Rita y realmente la hace una villana terrorífica.

Calificación: ★★1/2

¿Ya viste Power Rangers? ¿Qué te pareció?

Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
