SAO Alternative Gungale Online ya tiene fecha de estreno

Un spin off de la serie Swprd Art Online
¡Ya queremos entrar al mundo de SAO Alternative Gungale Online!

En los últimos días hemos tenido muchos anuncios de la serie SAO Alternative GunGale Online. Spin off de Sword Art Online, light Novel escrita por Reki Kawahara. Y solo faltaba la fecha de estreno, que fue revelada el fin de semana.

SAO Alternative Gungale Online

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online se estrenará el próximo 7 de Abril. Va a estar dispinible en los canales Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS y TV Aichi. Además de el servicio de streaming AbemaTV.

La serie cuenta ya con un video promocional. Que nos hizo emocionarnos como colegialas.

