SAO Alternative Gungale Online ya tiene fecha de estreno
¡Ya queremos entrar al mundo de SAO Alternative Gungale Online!
En los últimos días hemos tenido muchos anuncios de la serie SAO Alternative GunGale Online. Spin off de Sword Art Online, light Novel escrita por Reki Kawahara. Y solo faltaba la fecha de estreno, que fue revelada el fin de semana.
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online se estrenará el próximo 7 de Abril. Va a estar dispinible en los canales Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS y TV Aichi. Además de el servicio de streaming AbemaTV.
【放送日＆配信日公開！】
初回放送日・配信日が決定いたしました！4月7日（土）24時より順次スタートです！CS日テレプラスでの放送とAbemaTVでの地上波同時配信も決定！
詳しくはこちら→https://t.co/Uo5pAHZf5E#ggo_anime pic.twitter.com/UXgKEOOMyj
— TVアニメ「SAO オルタナティブ ガンゲイル・オンライン」公式 (@ggo_anime) March 10, 2018
La serie cuenta ya con un video promocional. Que nos hizo emocionarnos como colegialas.
Lo vimos en: ANN