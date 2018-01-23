Cine y TV

#Stream: Fullmetal Alchemist y más estrenos en NETFLIX para Febrero

Muchas sorpresas llegan en este 2018
0 enero 23, 2018 4:43 PM por


Ya viene Febrero, el mes de NETFLIX AND CHILL y obviamente llegará mucho material nuevo a esa plataforma, en la que pasamos más tiempo buscando que ver, que viendo las series/películas.

Y para no hacer este cuento tan largo aquí va la lista de las series/películas que llegarán al ya enorme catálogo de Netflix.

Febrero 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • 42 Grams
  • Aeon Flux
  • American Pie
  • American Pie 2
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Extract
  • GoodFellas
  • How the Beatles Changed the World
  • John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
  • Lovesick
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Men in Black
  • National Parks Adventure
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Paint It Black
  • Scream 3
  • The Hurt Locker
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • Z Nation: Season 4

Febrero 2

  • Altered Carbon: Season 1
  • Cabin Fever
  • Coach Snoop: Season 1
  • Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
  • On Body and Soul

Febrero 6

  • Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
  • Valor: Season 1

Febrero 7

  • Imposters: Season 1
  • Queer Eye: Season 1

Febrero 8

  • 6 Days
  • The Emoji Movie

Febrero 9

  • Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
  • Seeing Allred
  • The Ritual
  • The Trader (Sovdagari)
  • When We First Met

Febrero 14

  • Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
  • Love Per Square Foot

Febrero 15

  • Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
  • Re:Mind: Season 1

Febrero 16

  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
  • Evan Almighty
  • Everything Sucks!: Season 1
  • Irreplaceable You
  • First Team: Juventus: Season 1

Febrero 17

  • Blood Money

Febrero 18

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Febrero 19

  • Dismissed
  • FullMetal Alchemist

Febrero 20

  • Bates Motel: Season 5
  • The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

Febrero 21

  • Forgotten
  • Lincoln
  • The Bachelors

Febrero 22

  • Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Febrero 23

  • Marseille: Season 2
  • Mute
  • Seven Seconds: Season 1
  • Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Febrero 24

  • Jeepers Creepers 3

Febrero 26

  • El Vato: Season 2
  • Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
  • People You May Know
  • Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
  • Winnie

Febrero 27

  • Derren Brown: The Push
  • Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Hay muchísmo de donde escoger pero destaca entre todo el live action de Fullmetal Alchemist, que como dicen en Twitter “Está tan buena la película que se va directo a Netflix”

Via: Life Hacker

¡Comenta esta nota!
Categorias
Cine y TV

por Enormerol - Ene 23, 2018

Metalhead de hueso colorado,
Amante del anime y manga, la cultura de japón me fascina pero sobre todo la comida.
Disfruto de la música desde el rock, pasando por metal, kpop, jpop hasta los mas intrigantes sonidos en 8-bits.
En japón me conocen como Totoro-san

Deja un comentario

*

*

RELACIONADO POR