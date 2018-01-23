#Stream: Fullmetal Alchemist y más estrenos en NETFLIX para Febrero
Ya viene Febrero, el mes de NETFLIX AND CHILL y obviamente llegará mucho material nuevo a esa plataforma, en la que pasamos más tiempo buscando que ver, que viendo las series/películas.
Y para no hacer este cuento tan largo aquí va la lista de las series/películas que llegarán al ya enorme catálogo de Netflix.
Febrero 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- The Hurt Locker
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation: Season 4
Febrero 2
- Altered Carbon: Season 1
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop: Season 1
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
- On Body and Soul
Febrero 6
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
- Valor: Season 1
Febrero 7
- Imposters: Season 1
- Queer Eye: Season 1
Febrero 8
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
Febrero 9
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
- Seeing Allred
- The Ritual
- The Trader (Sovdagari)
- When We First Met
Febrero 14
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
- Love Per Square Foot
Febrero 15
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
- Re:Mind: Season 1
Febrero 16
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1
- Irreplaceable You
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1
Febrero 17
- Blood Money
Febrero 18
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Febrero 19
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist
Febrero 20
- Bates Motel: Season 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
Febrero 21
- Forgotten
- Lincoln
- The Bachelors
Febrero 22
- Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Febrero 23
- Marseille: Season 2
- Mute
- Seven Seconds: Season 1
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1
Febrero 24
- Jeepers Creepers 3
Febrero 26
- El Vato: Season 2
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
- Winnie
Febrero 27
- Derren Brown: The Push
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Hay muchísmo de donde escoger pero destaca entre todo el live action de Fullmetal Alchemist, que como dicen en Twitter “Está tan buena la película que se va directo a Netflix”
