#TV ¡Video Promocional de la 7º Temporada de “Game of Thrones”!

Marzo 30, 2017  por Marmot 
0


Al fin HBO dio a conocer le primer promocional oficial para la séptima temporada de Game of Thrones y está genial, en el vemos a Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow y Daenerys Targaryen cada uno caminando a sus tronos. El final nos deja ver que el gobernar los 7 reinos será el menor de sus problemas ya que finalmente el Invierno ha llegado:

Desde febrero comenzaron a circular algunos spoilers y datos confirmados de la séptima temporada de GOT que puedes checar aquí por si quieres saber que más nos espera en esta nueva temporada de la serie.

Cine y TV

Marmot
Diseñadora gráfica, amante del anime, manga, cultura japonesa y cine que reside en la surrealista ciudad de México. Mi gusto por Japón se complementa con el cine y los videojuegos, si es de terror o acción mejor. Mi iPod esta lleno de Jrock y Jpop y desde que fuí a Japón y recorrí Shibuya conocí lo que era el cielo al probar un Ramen original. Mis debrayes sobre anime, diseño, la vida, o simplemente la vida diaria de esta marmota los pueden seguir en @marmotmx :P
http://www.retornoanime.com




También te puede gustar




Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *





porno porno izle bedava bedava sex izleme videolari