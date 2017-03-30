#VG: Llegarán nuevos personajes a Love Live! School Idol Festival

Marzo 30, 2017  por Erick Fernando 
KLab junto con Bushiroad lanzaron una página web oficial del nuevo “Perfect Dream Project” que al perecer está relacionado con el juego Love Live! School Idol Festival. En la página se muestras las siluetas de 3 nuevos personajes (no tan nuevos para los que somos fans del juego) junto a la imagen de las integrantes del grupo μ’s surgido de la serie Love Live! y Aquors quienes se dieron a conocer en Love Live! Sunshine!!.

Por el momento solo esa información se ha revelado y no queda más que esperar por más noticias.

Bushiroad y KLab lanzaron el juego rítmico Love Live! School Idol Festival en su versión en ingles para los sistemas Android e iOS en Mayo de 2014, juego que gano gran popularidad entre todos los fans de las series animadas Love Live! (los llamados lovelivers), justo cuando parecía que el juego podría estancarse, tuvo un boost de usuarios gracias a la nueva adaptación Love Live! Sunshine! ya que se añadieron muchos nuevos personajes y canciones, todo esto a partir del pasado 29 de Septiembre.

Además de todo esto, el juego tuvo una versión arcade que lleva por nombre Love Live! School Idol Festival ~afterschool Activity~ que fue lanzado en Japón el pasado mes de Diciembre.

